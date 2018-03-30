Global Plug-In Electric Car Sales Booming – Market Expands 75%

1 M BY MARK KANE

Globally, plug-in electric car sales in May exceeded 159,000, which is second best result ever. A new all-time record is now expected in June.

The 159,346 deliveries reported for May translates into an outstanding growth rate of 75% year-over-year. 63% of sales came from BEVs, compared to 37% for PHEVs.

See more our sales reports for May 2018 here.

After the first five months of 2018. sales almost hit 600,000 (estimated 597,757, up 71%) at an average 1.5% market share.

The BAIC EC-Series, thanks to 12,624 sales in May, managed to move back into first place in the YTD rank with nearly 40,000 deliveries.

With such a strong contender in China, the second-generation Nissan LEAF (7,069) was left behind at #2.

The Tesla Model 3, with an estimated 6,551 deliveries, was third best for the month and fourth for the year (up 5 positions).

Tesla remains the only manufacturer to put three models in the top 10.

The race between manufacturers of plug-in cars becomes closer than ever before. BYD, Tesla and BAIC are now spread by just a few thousand and each is hoping for the win. Especially BAIC, who surges up to an all-time high of almost 20,000 in a single month.

BYD: 13,392 (55,048 YTD)

Tesla: 12,935 (51,668 YTD)

BAIC: 19,589 (51,127 YTD)

Interesting things are happening in lower part of the table, as Volkswagen (9,743 in May) is now above Nissan (7,123) and Chevrolet returned to the Top 10.

Our thanks to EV Sales Blog for tallying up and estimating the individual sales by OEM