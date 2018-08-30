Global Electric Vehicle Market To Top $419 Billion By 2024
Within several years, the BEV market is predicted to grow to $419 billion
According to one of the latest forecasts, the plug-in electric car market is going to expand to $419 billion by the end of 2024.
While most of us we mere humans have trouble with imagining such a pile of money, we tried to estimate how many plug-ins would need to be sold to achieve such market value:
- 12 million at an average price of $35,000
- 8.4 million at an average price of $50,000
The paid report is available here: “Electric Vehicle Market, Volume Global Analysis by Cars, Countries and Companies”
Categories: General
2 Comments on "Global Electric Vehicle Market To Top $419 Billion By 2024"
Total global Plug-In sales in 2020 could be 4 million.
That’s not unthinkable.
Sales of Plug-In vehicles in China will increase substantially.
4 million in 2020 would be low. It is hitting 2 million this year and car manufacturers are finally starting to wake up and will have plenty of new models in 2 years.