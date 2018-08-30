Global Electric Vehicle Market To Top $419 Billion By 2024

5 H BY MARK KANE

Within several years, the BEV market is predicted to grow to $419 billion

According to one of the latest forecasts, the plug-in electric car market is going to expand to $419 billion by the end of 2024.

While most of us we mere humans have trouble with imagining such a pile of money, we tried to estimate how many plug-ins would need to be sold to achieve such market value:

12 million at an average price of $35,000

8.4 million at an average price of $50,000

The paid report is available here: “Electric Vehicle Market, Volume Global Analysis by Cars, Countries and Companies”