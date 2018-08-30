  1. Home
  3. Global Electric Vehicle Market To Top $419 Billion By 2024

Within several years, the BEV market is predicted to grow to $419 billion

According to one of the latest forecasts, the plug-in electric car market is going to expand to $419 billion by the end of 2024.

While most of us we mere humans have trouble with imagining such a pile of money, we tried to estimate how many plug-ins would need to be sold to achieve such market value:

  • 12 million at an average price of $35,000
  • 8.4 million at an average price of $50,000
The paid report is available here: “Electric Vehicle Market, Volume Global Analysis by Cars, Countries and Companies”

Benz

Total global Plug-In sales in 2020 could be 4 million.

That’s not unthinkable.

Sales of Plug-In vehicles in China will increase substantially.

2 hours ago
Mikael

4 million in 2020 would be low. It is hitting 2 million this year and car manufacturers are finally starting to wake up and will have plenty of new models in 2 years.

2 hours ago