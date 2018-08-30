  1. Home
Get $17,500 Off A BMW i3: Here’s How

Customers in Georgia are offered up to a $17,500 rebate on the BMW i3.

Georgia Power has been involved in the electric transportation field for 20 years, and now the company has seemingly partnered with BMW to offer a seriously appealing option for all future BMW i3 customers.

According to a recent tweet by the company, select customers may be eligible for an instant rebate of $10,000, but also, for a potential future $7,500 federal tax credit as well, totaling a whopping $17,500 in savings. Since the BMW i3 currently comes with a $44,450 Starting MSRP, customers could drive away this fully-electric city car for as low as $26,950.

The 2018 BMW i3 comes with a few refreshes compared to the previous model year vehicles. Namely, the new i3 features an AC electric motor setup, a 33 kWh high voltage battery and can attain a range of up to 118 miles (190 kilometers). The vehicle is RWD (Rear Wheel Drive), comes with a wide range of in-car entertainment and looks pretty good, even by today’s standards. The BMW i3 is built at a carbon-neutral BMW Plant in Leipzig, Germany. The plant uses 50% less energy and 70% less water than conventional factories – and runs on 100% renewable energy.

A rebate like this will certainly move a few customers in Georgia towards the BMW i3. However, even with the potential full rebate, the BMW i3 still costs quite a bit. For example, the Nissan LEAF and the Hyundai Ioniq are both sub $30,000 cars. With a tax incentive, they drop to a few thousand dollars less than the i3 deal here. But, if you want to buy a premium, fuel efficient and fully electric city car, the BMW i3 might be the way to go. Especially with an offer like this.

Bill Howland

Other than BMW having a presence in Georgia Power territory – it would be nice if they could convince other utilities in other locales to go along with the sweet incentive.

1 hour ago
Will

I can get 10k with my employee discount at Walmart. Corporate fleet discounts

1 hour ago
Will

Tax credit is not an incentive

1 hour ago
William

The State of Georgia is among the least favorable states, from a cost standpoint, in which to register your EV/ Alt Fuel Vehicle.

A $213.69 additional registration (annual license fee) EV Fee, for all EVs, is not at all fair or reasonable.

https://dor.georgia.gov/sites/dor.georgia.gov/files/related_files/document/LATP/Policy%20Bulletin/Alternative%20Fuel%20Vehicle%20Fees%20Bulletin%20-%20Effective%20July%201.%202018.pdf

58 minutes ago
philip d

Weird. Just wrote a long comment with no links and it went to moderation and disappeared. Is there a reason I’m being moderated?

22 minutes ago
philip d

Wow. Just wrote a thoughtful comment about my relevant experience in Atlanta that pertains directly to this article and it’s gone. I’m certainly not going to write it all over again.

12 minutes ago
William

It may take a little while to go through, that is if it “all goes well”.😉

8 minutes ago