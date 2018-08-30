Get $17,500 Off A BMW i3: Here’s How
Customers in Georgia are offered up to a $17,500 rebate on the BMW i3.
Georgia Power has been involved in the electric transportation field for 20 years, and now the company has seemingly partnered with BMW to offer a seriously appealing option for all future BMW i3 customers.
According to a recent tweet by the company, select customers may be eligible for an instant rebate of $10,000, but also, for a potential future $7,500 federal tax credit as well, totaling a whopping $17,500 in savings. Since the BMW i3 currently comes with a $44,450 Starting MSRP, customers could drive away this fully-electric city car for as low as $26,950.
The 2018 BMW i3 comes with a few refreshes compared to the previous model year vehicles. Namely, the new i3 features an AC electric motor setup, a 33 kWh high voltage battery and can attain a range of up to 118 miles (190 kilometers). The vehicle is RWD (Rear Wheel Drive), comes with a wide range of in-car entertainment and looks pretty good, even by today’s standards. The BMW i3 is built at a carbon-neutral BMW Plant in Leipzig, Germany. The plant uses 50% less energy and 70% less water than conventional factories – and runs on 100% renewable energy.
A rebate like this will certainly move a few customers in Georgia towards the BMW i3. However, even with the potential full rebate, the BMW i3 still costs quite a bit. For example, the Nissan LEAF and the Hyundai Ioniq are both sub $30,000 cars. With a tax incentive, they drop to a few thousand dollars less than the i3 deal here. But, if you want to buy a premium, fuel efficient and fully electric city car, the BMW i3 might be the way to go. Especially with an offer like this.
Other than BMW having a presence in Georgia Power territory – it would be nice if they could convince other utilities in other locales to go along with the sweet incentive.
I can get 10k with my employee discount at Walmart. Corporate fleet discounts
Tax credit is not an incentive
The State of Georgia is among the least favorable states, from a cost standpoint, in which to register your EV/ Alt Fuel Vehicle.
A $213.69 additional registration (annual license fee) EV Fee, for all EVs, is not at all fair or reasonable.
https://dor.georgia.gov/sites/dor.georgia.gov/files/related_files/document/LATP/Policy%20Bulletin/Alternative%20Fuel%20Vehicle%20Fees%20Bulletin%20-%20Effective%20July%201.%202018.pdf
