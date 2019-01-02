GAC Completes Factory With Production Capacity For 200,000 EVs

15 M BY MARK KANE

The factory is there, now it’s time to achieve BYD’s production levels

GAC Group (the parent company of GAC Motor) has completed its all-new production plant for New Energy Vehicles with first-phase capacity for 200,000 cars annually.

The Chinese manufacturer spent 4.7 billion yuan (US$ 680 million) on the investment, which began in September 2017. The goal for the later term is an expansion to 400,000 per year.

The production will start in May 2019. GAC intends to launch two new all-electric models per year “to enrich its product line and provide consumers with multiple options”.

The first model to be Aion S, while the second for now remains unknown.