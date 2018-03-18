Ford To Electrify F-150, Mustang, Explorer, Other SUVs
In the first quarter of 2018, Ford increased revenues by 7% to $42.0 billion and net income by 9% to $1.7 billion.
Financials aren’t a topic we cover here all that often though, so we’ll leave the numbers at that and move onto something way more exciting.
In looking over Ford’s Q1 2018 report, we found some very interesting information.
The quarterly report includes hint of upcoming electrification of several high-volume Ford models: F-150, Mustang, Explorer, Escape (Kuga in Europe) and Bronco.
Hybrid powertrains are in that mix, but we fully expect plug-in hybrid setups both for the pick-ups and SUVs. So, in other words, look for a future PHEV F-150, Explorer, Escape and Bronco.
Why do we expect to see plug-in hybrids? Well. with Ford’s recent decision to axe almost all of its cars from its lineup, overall fleet fuel efficiency will have to rise for these larger vehicles. That’s most easily accomplished by going the plug-in hybrid route.
Additionally, Ford says it will offer 16 all-electric models by 2022.
“Making a full commitment to new propulsion choices, including adding hybrid-electric powertrains to high-volume, profitable vehicles like the F-150, Mustang, Explorer, Escape and Bronco. The company’s battery electric vehicle rollout starts in 2020 with a performance utility, and it will bring 16 battery-electric vehicles to market by 2022.”
16 Comments
Whoever builds a great BEV pickup first wins.
Which is why it is so surprising that GM has thus far SQUANDERED their opportunities to put their class-leading Voltec into their SUVs/CUVS and trucks when they could have set themselves up for sheer dominance here!
I wish they’d just ban these disgusting huge tubs from the roads.
I’d laugh at Ford so hard… It would serve them right for producing all these horrid SUVs and pickups.
Or if Gas Hits $5 a Gallon !
I do not personally care for these large vehicles either. Not because they are gas guzzlers just because I don’t find trucks and SUVs to be attractive and they are difficult for me to drive and park. Oh, top it off, they block my view in many cases. The irony is that so many people buy these vehicles so that they can see better, but they wouldn’t need to if everyone else weren’t driving one as well.
That being said, the manufacturers are simply building the types of vehicles that consumers are demanding. And the unfortunate truth is, this is what most Americans seem to want. There is no way on earth you’d ever get a consensus to ban such vehicles being how popular they are.
If we required a commercial license for pickups it would be more honest.
Ford: How about an electric Ranger?
I had plans to purchase the 1999 model Ranger EV, but it was never offered locally… despite the fact that Ranger was built here in Minnesota.
I’m waiting for a plug in hybrid F150 to replace our current 2015 EcoBoost and join our XC90 T8!
+1
Expecting the first of these to arrive in 2022, keep dragging your feet Ford.
I hope I don’t become too old to drive or do manual labor before a major OEM actually sells a semi-affordable PHEV pickup…
Right? I told my wife I was waiting for a PHEV pickup with decent range to replace my ’99 Dodge Ram. She said “Do you think it will last that long?”
BEV Mustang convertible for me, please!
I hope that you are not planning on doing away with the fuel combustion engine as you electrify all of your models, because if that is your plan you will loose a lot of your life time customers like me. Technology does not exist yet for the electric motor to replace the gas engine with all of it’s convienyences and power.I have been buying and driving only Ford’s for 44 years.I currently have 3 of them. I have a 68 Torino ,an 86 F250, and a 17 Explorer.I am a Blue oval guy. Don’t destroy this company.!!!!!!!!!!
Thanks
Based on your comment Barry, you probably won’t allow yourself to see the convenience of not having to go 50 times a year to the pump and enter your zip code, answer no I don’t want a car wash or slurpy with that, but you would not be able to deny the torque that an electric motor brings to the game. If you keep up with the regular maintenance of your ICEs you will be able to drive them for a long time. Your children, on the other hand, will be thrilled to drive without oil changes, timing belts, spark plugs, muffler maintenance, and the 50 stops per year at the pump. For the long trips, we do require more fuel time longer than the ICE. When I drive 276 miles to see my daughter, I have to stop for a 15 minute top up along the five-hour commute. Then again at 57, I need the 15-minute pee break in the 276 miles. The rest of my life is free from inconveniences of the ICE. It’s alright, your children will get it.