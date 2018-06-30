Ford Gets Defensive And Disses Tesla’s Production Celebration
TWO-FACED ABOUT CLEAN CARS, FORD DISSES TESLA
When Elon Musk triumphantly took to Twitter to announce Tesla hit its quarterly production goals, he wrote: “7000 cars, 7 days ♥︎ Tesla Team ♥︎.” Quick to pour cold water on the celebration was Steve Armstrong, Ford’s European boss. Armstrong replied to Musk on Twitter: “7000 cars, circa 4 hours. ♥︎ Ford Team ♥︎.” Ummm, defensive anyone?
Above: Two companies with vastly different philosophies about electric vehicles (Image: Petrolhead)
Perhaps there’s a reason legacy automakers like Ford are getting a bit prickly about the success of Tesla and the rise of electric vehicles. According to Jeremy Deaton (via CleanTechnica / Nexus Media), the “astonishing hypocrisy of Ford” and other legacy automakers is evident as they continue to tout electric cars while supporting efforts to weaken fuel economy standards.
On the one hand, “Ford plans to build 40 different models of electric vehicles by 2022.” On the other hand, Ford’s former CEO was aggressively “arguing that consumers aren’t interested in electric cars.” Companies like Ford and other legacy automakers “are talking out of both sides of their mouths.”
Deaton notes,”automakers are pouring money into electric vehicles, recognizing that strict limits on pollution will drive consumer demand for EVs overseas [in markets like China]. At the same time, car manufacturers are fighting similar policies in the United States on the grounds that limiting pollution won’t allow them to keep up with consumer demand.”
Above: The Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers works to weaken fuel efficiency standards — even as automakers develop new electric cars to be sold overseas (Youtube: Nexus Media News)
Looking back, “Ford and its trade association, the Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers, wasted no time rushing to Washington after President Trump’s election. They sent him and his transition team their deregulation wishlist, which included the clean car standards,” according to Madeline Page, clean cars program coordinator for Public Citizen.
And Ford isn’t the only one. Other legacy automakers “have [also] fought to allow cars and trucks to pollute more…. Through their participation in the Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers, ostensibly climate-conscious car companies like Volvo, Volkswagen and Toyota have also pushed the Trump administration to ease limits on pollution and cast doubt on climate science.”
In a defensive blog post, Ford executives had insisted, “We support increasing clean car standards through 2025 and are not asking for a rollback.” At the time, advocates like Madeline Page weren’t buying it.
Above: The “dirty Ford” in Washington, DC (Source: CleanTechnica via DC Action Lab)
“Ford touts a green image and has pledged support for climate programs. Its chairman, Bill Ford, proclaims climate change an urgent problem, and yet Ford is working with the Trump administration to undo the biggest protection program for climate on the books in this country,” Page said. “On the one hand, they love to earn media praise for making clean car announcements, while at the same time they’re working to roll back the very standards that will actually ensure that we have clean air to breathe and a healthy climate for future generations.”
So how did this all unfold? Page turned out to be right. Efforts from Ford and the Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers eventually prevailed. In April, it was reported that “The Trump Administration is cutting Obama-era fuel efficiency regulations.”
In response, Fred Krupp, President of the Environmental Defense Fund said, “No one in America is eager to buy a car that gets worse gas mileage and spews more pollution from its tailpipe.” Nevertheless, there is an automaker in America eager to sell them that car — and it’s not Tesla.
24 Comments on "Ford Gets Defensive And Disses Tesla’s Production Celebration"
When Ford replaced CEOs a while back Bill Ford said it was because Ford was behind in advanced tech. So what does the new guy do? Turn Ford into a gas guzzling truck only company! Either Bill Ford is a fool (a distinct possibility considering the Ford family history) or a liar. The old CEO must have been a problem wasting money on these cars with plugs when more money can be made selling dinosaurs. Ford is in for a heck if a shock some time in the next few years.
I’m still giving the new CEO some time.
But, Mr. Ford has had to fire the last 3 CEO’s for insubordination, and not following the Board’s wishes. Now, they’ve burnt thru their 200,000 federal tax credit cars, and literally have nothing to show for it.
Mr. Ford clearly knows what’s up.
His CEO’s, it’s almost as if they’ve been personally bribed to betray the family.
Not to mention, GM isn’t in a much better position.
The took the cheap way out and designed the Volt and Bolt from gas engine cars.
GM gave it’s “Tesla Killer” a cheap suspension, an ugly interior and poor seats.
GM gave the Volt the same cheap rear suspension, and made it a 2+2. Which isn’t a broad market car. And never released a wagon version, that would have sold will into small business.
And both have very limited production capacity.
So, they both blew threw their 200,000 fed tax credit cars, and are in very poor position to compete with Tesla.
“The took the cheap way out and designed the Volt and Bolt from gas engine cars.”
LOL. Patently false.
*THIS* is why Legacy Internal Combustion Engine (LICE) companies deserve to be thrown on the trash heap of history.
Evolve or Die.
Three thousand ELR’s in three years. Just to put it into perspective.
BOYCOTT FORD !
Boycott Ford and turn to who? GM, RAM, Toyota, Nissan? That won’t change anything.
And in case you just woke up, no one builds an electric truck dudette.
Also, not everyone lives in California or in a city. How’s your precious Model 3 at carrying a load of rocks?
Don’t forget the Helpful Honda Folks at Rock Honda.
Petite Precious Rocks can fit in an ICE Ridgeline, of course just barely.
I wonder what percent of F-150 owners actually carry a load of rocks, ever? I know quite a few guys and gals who own one and never use it for anything more than commuting. Of course there is a real need for light duty trucks but I bet the percent of those that are used for real work or hauling more than 1 thing every year or two is a fairly small percentage of the light duty truck fleet that is actually out on the roads.
Ford is second only to Toyota in “electrfied” car sales, having sold many hybrids.
Obviously this site is pro-BEV, but it is a point that should be remembered.
Love my Focus Electric, too.
When was the last time ford released any new electrified model? Ford is worse than VW, and the few cars they released 8 years ago, were made only for compliance reasons.
This site covered the new Lincoln Aviator PHEV recently.
“Electrified” is way for companies to mask the fact that don’t have much to present in terms of actual EVs (i.e. BEVs, or at least PHEVs with decent all-electric range), by pretending that their plug-less hybrids (i.e. slightly more efficient gas-mobiles) somehow belong in the same category…
These companies could build $80-100k BEV’s too but that’s not their market. Batteries just aren’t that cheap…. yet. Just because yours or my timetable isn’t the same as theirs doesn’t really matter. Once the pricing/tech is there, the floodgates will open.
Tesla is successively moving down-market, as it becomes possible to sell ever more affordable models at a profit. I wouldn’t count on Ford being able to sell an entry-level EV in volume before Tesla doing so…
I personally don’t think fuel efficiency regulations matter anymore. EV’s are gaining steam every year, and its inevitable that all ground transportation goes electric. If they want to spend millions lobbying congress, which would slightly slow down the oncoming flood of EV’s, fine by me. Their competition wont, and they will spend their millions on building battery & EV factories. People aren’t anti EV, they would like to own one, but they still cost to much, and the charging infrastructure just isn’t there. Which will change rapidly in a few years, so Ford (and others) better be up to date on all the latest EV advances, or be only mentioned by the history books.
I think fuel economy regulations still matter today, considering that a sizeable portion of EVs sold today (probably more than half?) are compliance cars.
That is soon to change though of course, as rising demand increasingly forces car makers to invest in serious EV efforts, or lose market share — so in maybe three or four years, these regulations will indeed be meaningless…
I am a Tesla fan and NOT a Ford fan but this is a joke…
It is pretty simple… people who talk smack like Elon often get smack talked back to them and it is nothing to cry over like a little girl…
This fair and balanced article failed to mention that Elon was quoted in the WSJ less than a week ago saying… “go to Ford, it looks like a morgue.”
https://insideevs.com/elon-musk-morgue-ford-f-150-and-rouge-oh-boy/
Another case of US vs THEM and lets see who can talk the loudest and sling the most s— which is why I read auto news and not regular news…
While I somewhat agree in principle, I find it amusing how some people were complaining that Elon’s remark was unprofessional, and commended Ford’s calm reply at the time… Only to see the same level of “professionalism” from Ford just a few days later 😉
Defensive? Ford won’t even make sedans anymore. They don’t care. Yet they can spot a disaster when they see one.
Remember when Elon dissed Boeing’s lithium batteries? Karmic retribution.
They are going to stop making large sedans for the USA because people don’t buy those anymore. Might as well slam Toyota or Tesla for not making station wagons.
It is going to take many years for gas guzzlers to die off but it must happen. CONNECT THE DOTS ON CLEAN AIR WAKE UP FOLKS