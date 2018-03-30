Here’s How To Permanently Fix Tesla’s Door Handle Design Flaw
Learn about some issues with Tesla door handles and how they can be fixed.
Back in February, Car Guru from Rich Rebuilds shared a video about how to fix common problems with Tesla’s door handles. He repaired the issue in an attempt to appease his wife. However, the repair may need to be done repeatedly. Fortunately, Chris from EV Tuning Solutions noticed the video and has been working on a permanent solution.
The good news is … the fix has arrived. The above video explains the situation and shares the new permanent repair. Below, you can check out EV Tuning Solution’s webpage related to the video.
Video Description via Rich Rebuilds on YouTube:
In this episode, we discuss the common failures of the Tesla door handles and the permanent fix for them
https://www.evtuningsolutions.com/col…
Also, watch Rich Rebuilds’ previous video on the topic below. Included at the bottom of the page is another link to the EV Tuning Solutions site if you’d like to purchase the Tesla Model S door handle repair kit:
You can view and purchase the Tesla Model S door handle repair kit by clicking here.
11 Comments on "Here’s How To Permanently Fix Tesla’s Door Handle Design Flaw"
Maybe Tesla should license that repair kit so they can make and install it in their cars themselves. O_o
And I’m only half-kidding. It’s ridiculous that Tesla has let this problem (or these problems) go on for so long without finding a real solution.
Expect an OTA update soon!
Thanks for a good laugh this morning
This isn’t a full fix of the issue. The guy in the video says it himself, the wiring harness will break again. You will have to repair it multiple times, that’s why he drilled the holes.
What Tesla should do is bring out a revised more durable wiring harness. But I agree, it’s ridiculous that they won’t fix this problem.
Aren’t door handles a solved problem? Why the need to reinvent them? Sure, you can have electronically-actuated locks so the car unlocks as you approach it, but is it really worth all this trouble when the over-engineered hardware craps out after a few years? I’d happily unlock my own car door rather than have to deal with replacement well before the vehicle’s expected lifetime ends.
In terms of looks (and a bit of aerodynamics), the door handles are pretty cool. Other than that they are a big PITA.
Model 3 solution seems to be more reliable, but they still seem somewhat impractical.
I think the best compromise is the one Nissan settled on for various models, including the Leaf and Rogue (and everything else, I’m guessing): Key fob in your pocket lets you unlock/lock the doors by pushing a button on the door handle. This worked very well for my first Leaf (2013-2018), my new Leaf, and my wife’s Rogue (bought late 2015). Nothing has broken or failed to work, even once, and combined with a keyless ignition it’s incredibly convenient, especially in winter. Put your keys in your pocket, and in two button presses you’re in the car and have turned it on.
Gm uses the same solution. Works great. Just walk up to the car, push the button get in, push start. Then when you exit the car it locks after 8 seconds. No phone needed.
Yes this is a totally solved problem everywhere else. Tesla managed to create a very costly, complicated, heavy, and unreliable DOOR LATCH. . The gull wing doors have even more inherent flaws and a large number potential points of failure due to the sheer number of moving parts. They literally picked a fight with gravity!
Stuff like this will make aging Tesla vehicles really annoying, and very expensive to own. YouTube Is filled with videos of Tesla door issues. They must be getting eaten alive with warranty costs are the doors of the first generation cars.
My door handles are doing great. 71k on one and 90k miles on the other.
Door handle. What an overengineered solution by Tesla waiting for a problem.
Plain ol’ door handles would’ve been easier and less expensive.