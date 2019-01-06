First Tesla Supercharging Station With CCS DC Plug In Norway: Video

6 M BY MARK KANE

Norway is getting ready for Model 3

The retrofitting of Supercharging stations with CCS DC plugs in Europe progresses and here is the first station in Norway, equipped with several stalls for Tesla Model 3 charging.

Thanks to Bjørn Nyland, we can take a look at the Superchargers and plugs itself. As only some of the chargers are dual-heads (the previous Type 2 based plug is for Model S and Model X), Superchargers with CCS plugs probably will get a sign to prioritize Model 3 charging.

Because it’s expected that Model 3 sales will be way higher than Model S/X combined, one would ask why Tesla is not retrofitting all the chargers at once? Maybe it’s because the task is overwhelming, so at first Tesla would like to have basic coverage.

We assume that ultimately the company will switch entirely to the CCS inlets in the new Model S and Model X, maybe with an upgrade option for older cars. Then only dual-head and only CCS Superchargers will be installed.