Air Race E: 250 MPH Electric Airplane Racing Nears Reality

BY MARK KANE

World’s first all-electric airplane racing championship.

Air Race Events, headquartered in Dubai, in partnership with the University of Nottingham, is launching Air Race E, an electric version of the Air Race 1 series.

It will be the first and only all-electric airplane racing championship with the first event scheduled for 2020.

It seems that it will be a pretty spectacular, quick, action-packed race with speeds of 400 km/h (250 mph) around a tight circuit just 1.5km end-to-end – a similar format to the sport known as ‘formula one pylon air racing’.

8 airplanes are to race directly against each other simultaneously. The University of Nottingham will develop electric versions of the existing petrol-powered Air Race 1 planes.

“A new integrated ‘plug and play’ electric motor, battery and power electronics system will be designed and retrofitted into an existing petrol-powered Air Race 1 plane in workshops at the University.The prototype race airplane will help shape the model and rules for Air Race E, which is set to launch its inaugural race in 2020. The University is investing £13m in the Beacons of Excellence programme which is aimed at championing field-leading responses to global challenges, including sustainable travel.”

Source: Air Race E, University of Nottingham