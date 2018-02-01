First Delivery Of All-New 2018 Nissan LEAF In Europe

16 hours ago by Mark Kane

Nissan officially began deliveries of the new 2018 LEAF in Europe.

The first special edition black Nissan LEAF 2.ZERO went to Leo Moran in the UK on January 31st.

Moran, 63, is retired police officer who switched to EVs a year or so ago and was driving the first generation LEAF (30 kWh). The new one he calls the best car he has ever driven.

“The retired police officer, who served with Cleveland Police for 30 years — including driving high-performance response cars — converted to electric motoring a year ago when he purchased a 30kWh LEAF. As soon as the new edition of the British-built all-electric hatchback was announced, he began investigating and ordered the launch edition just before the end of last year.” “Mr Moran said he was excited to discover all the new features on the Nissan LEAF, not least the innovative e-Pedal, which allows the driver to accelerate, slow down and stop using just one pedal.”

Leo Moran said:

“I’ve driven many cars of all shapes and sizes, and many performance cars, but I can say hand on heart the LEAF is the best car I’ve ever driven.” “I’ve spent the last year singing the praises of the Nissan LEAF and now I have the new edition I cannot wait to get out and play, go on adventures and enjoy the drive.” “The great thing about the e-Pedal is it gives so much back to the driver. Technology is a wonderful thing but it often leads to us as drivers forgetting fundamental skills. With the e-Pedal you become more aware of your surroundings and drive in an entirely new way.” “And with the bigger battery and increased range, I can visit my friends in Scotland and Manchester on one charge. I’m really looking forward to seeing how far I can go.” “I’ve also made some investigations into getting the Nissan X-Storage and solar panels at my home, and I’m hoping I’ll be able to do that soon.”

New LEAF, including a £4,500 government grant, starts in the UK from:

£21,990 (OTR) for the entry-grade Visia model

up to £29,155 for the top-of-the-range Tekna model

Production of the LEAF in Europe started in Sunderland, UK on December 18. – two weeks after the U.S.