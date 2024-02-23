Consumers continue to show interest in electric vehicles despite reports of slowing growth. While there are more BEV and plug-in hybrid models on the market than ever, most of them aren’t getting more affordable. However, because of years of increasing sales, there is a growing inventory of used examples that often take the initial sting out of buying a plug-in vehicle.

Used PHEVs could be a better bet for some buyers than new ones because of a federal tax credit of up to $4,000 on a wider range of models, rather than the complicated and restricted credit on new cars.

Here are eight (we recommend others too but wanted to offer a very diverse selection for a wide variety of buyers) of the EVs and PHEVs that we think are worth seeking out when buying used. Pricing is based on examples listed online from major dealership chains and other data is based on manufacturer estimates or Environmental Protection Agency data.

2019-2023 BMW 330e/330e xDrive PHEV: From $21,000 to $45,000

Range: 20-20 miles electric-only, 300-310 miles overall

Efficiency: 26-27 mpg, 68-73 MPGe combined city/highway (EPA)

Charge Time: Approx. 10 hours (L2)

Top Speed: 130 mph (limited)

0-60 mph: 5.6 seconds

The plug-in 3 Series might lack all of the standard 330i’s verve, and there have been plenty of questions about the softening of the G20 generation since it arrived in 2019. That said, it’s a surprisingly good value as a used PHEV and there are many available with a moderate number of miles (thank you, lease incentives). Apart from a smaller gasoline tank and the added battery weight, the rear-wheel drive 330e and all-wheel drive 330e xDrive are identical to the gas-only equivalents.

2022-2023 BMW iX xDrive50: $57,000-$80,000

Range: 315-324 miles

Efficiency: 86 MPGe

Charge Time: 11 hours L2

Top Speed: 124

0-60 MPH: 4.4 seconds

An electric SUV with one of the largest ranges, the BMW iX’s $86,000 base price when new is firmly in luxury territory. For keen shoppers, however, steep depreciation makes it far more affordable if it’s one or two years old. As a luxury EV, the iX manages to have satisfying performance, a healthy range and high-quality materials inside.

2022-2023 Chevrolet Bolt and Bolt EUV: $18,000-$27,000

Range: 247-259 miles

Efficiency: 115-120 MPGe

Charge Time: 7 hours (L2)

Top Speed: 93 mph

0-60 MPH: 6.5 seconds

Unfairly unloved until its dying days, the Chevy Bolt and taffy-pulled Bolt EUV were good EV values when new thanks to more down-to-earth MSRPs and generous manufacturer and government incentives and are still good bargains as lightly used EVs.

The facelifted 2022 Bolt has a more robust onboard charger and can go from zero to a full charge in about seven hours on a household charging station, while both models have DC fast charging. Loaded Bolt EUV models were offered with a version of General Motors’ Super Cruise advanced driver assistance system, too.

2017-2023 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid: $20,000-$45,000

Range: 32-33 miles electric only, 520-570 miles overall

Efficiency: 30-32 mpg, 82-84 MPGe

Charging Time: 2 hours (L2)

Top Speed: 111 mph

0-60 MPH: 8 seconds

The only PHEV minivan even eight years after its debut and still reluctant to embrace the “plug-in” part in its name, the Pacifica Hybrid remains the best option for those who need seven real seats or a massive amount of cargo space. Its electric-only range is better than many PHEVs, too, and lightly used examples are significantly less expensive than new ones. That said, minivans tend to be well-used and have more miles than other used vehicles, so it’s worth looking diligently for one in good condition.

2018-2023 Nissan Leaf: $15,000-$25,000

Range: 149-226 miles

Efficiency: 108-112 MPGe

Charge Time: 7.75-11 hours (L2)

Top Speed: 106 mph

0-60 MPH: 7 seconds

Another unloved EV pioneer aging on its branch, the Nissan Leaf has never been about performance or styling. Rather, the Leaf majors on practicality (of its rear seat and hatchback layout) and simplicity (of its controls). The meager approximately 150-mile range of the base model limits its appeal for single-vehicle users, but low prices compensate for that, while the longer-range Leaf Plus versions are somewhat competitive.

2017-2023 Tesla Model 3: $18,000-$54,000

Range: 220-358 miles

Efficiency: 113-142 MPGe

Charge Time: Approx. 8-12 hours (L2)

Top Speed: 145-162 mph

0-60 MPH: 3.1-5.6 seconds

Thanks to various price changes on new examples and previous rentals flooding used car lots, a Model 3 is hard to pass up as a used EV value buy. One of the most popular EVs before the related Tesla Model Y burst onto the scene, there’s still a lot of inventory for these vehicles, although in widely varying conditions.

A newer model will be more likely to be free of the notoriously bad quality of the earliest examples, although fewer of those are high-speed Performance models. A revised Model 3 is out now, so expect prices to fall even more.

2020-2022 Toyota Prius Prime: $25,000-$30,000

Range: 25 miles electric only, 640 miles overall

Efficiency: 54 mpg, 86 MPGe

Charge Time: 2 hours (L2)

Top Speed: 115 mph

0-60 MPH: 10 seconds

The 2024 Prius Prime is as much of a looker as the previous generation was an oddball. While the electric-only range is pretty nominal, unlike other PHEVs it hardly hobbles the overall range when the engine kicks in. Models from 2020 have a better-packaged battery that allows for a rear bench seat instead of a two-place setup split with an obtrusive console. That said, in nearly every other way it’s just like a previous-generation Prius, which has been outclassed by the new model.

2016-2023 Volvo XC90 T8/Recharge: $40,000-$70,000

Range: 14-36 miles electric only, 350-530 overall

Efficiency: 53-66 MPGe

Charge Time: 2.5 hours (L2)

Top Speed: 112 mph

0-60 MPH: 4.5-5.4 seconds

The XC90 PHEV’s format has hardly changed since it appeared nearly a decade ago, but the design has aged well. Early models are falling in price but might have high mileage because of the vehicle’s demographic. Volvo seriously boosted the range and performance in 2022 and gave it a very usable electric-only range to keep it competitive, but those models remain expensive and don’t represent a huge savings over a heavily discounted new model. Still, the XC90 is a smart luxury PHEV.