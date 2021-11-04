Tesla fan and owner Ben Sullins has had a chance to take a ride in the Tesla Cybertruck, Rivian R1T, and Ford F-150 Lightning. He's been covering Tesla for years, and more recently, he's really opened his eyes to other electric cars, trucks, and SUVs that are working to compete with Musk's EV empire. Which electric pickup truck do you think he'll choose?

Sullins was one of the original Tesla YouTube influencers who arguably sort of opened the door for huge growth in the space. He's owned several Teslas, and he supports the company. However, over the years, much like a few other popular EV aficionados we know – Kyle Conner, Rich Benoit, Sean Mitchell – Sullins has shifted his coverage to all EVs and related topics.

While Tesla has been the EV leader for years and is likely to continue that reign for some time to come, other new and compelling electric cars, trucks, and SUVs deserve our attention.

That said, Sullins provides a look at the three electric pickup trucks coming to the US and compares them side by side and spec by spec. He also takes the time to answer questions that were submitted to his channel. Sullins provided the following chapters with timestamps:

## Chapters

00:00 Intro

01:29 Sponsor

02:26 Price and Range

06:27 Performance / Utility

08:53 Tech

15:15 Styling

17:50 Buyer Profiles

20:34 Q&A

Of course, Ben starts with price and range, two categories that seem to get the most attention in the segment. Based on the trims he picked, Tesla wins on both price and range, but there is no EPA certification, and the Cybertruck's price will likely change. Tesla has been continuously raising its vehicle prices of late.

As far as performance is concerned, the Cybertruck is the quickest to 60 mph, though the R1T has the most horsepower and torque. He also compares these trucks' cargo capacity and maximum towing capacity.

Sullins goes on to talk about each electric truck's technology and styling, both of which are quite subjective. You'll have to decide which truck you prefer when it comes to these categories.

As always, check out the video for all the details. Then, head on down to our comment section and let us know which electric pickup truck you prefer, and why? Keep in mind, the Rivian R1T is the only electric truck that's actually being delivered on our shores at this time.