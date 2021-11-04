There have been "Tesla killers" for years, though none have actually even come close to being successful competitors. However, with more compelling EVs coming to market, that may change. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 crossover could just be the EV to give the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y a worthy rival, or will it be the Mustang Mach-E, one of many VW ID models, or a different EV entirely?

Many people already have a reservation for a Tesla Model 3 or Model Y, and some may be waiting as long as nearly a year to take delivery. If another solid option is readily available, that may be the first step to topping Tesla. People want EVs, and many want a Tesla, However, in the past, if they couldn't get a Tesla, there were few comparable options. Today, there are several excellent choices, and if automakers can produce them in large numbers and sell them in a wide variety of locations, they may be able to compete.

We've been saying for some time now that despite the focus on Ford, GM, and Volkswagen, it seems Hyundai and Kia really have what it takes when it comes to EVs. What's more, the companies have proven themselves in a very big way over the last several years, dominating in many cases when they were once small, often ridiculed brands.

The Ioniq 5 has the perfect recipe to convince people to switch away from Tesla: Loads of space, desirable driving dynamics, unique design inside and out, incredible build quality, intuitive tech features, impressive range, very quick charging, and competitive pricing. In the US, the Ioniq 5 is eligible for the full $7,500 federal EV tax credit, which no longer applies to Tesla's vehicles. Hyundai just needs to build and sell a ton of these, especially for the US market.

Drive.com.au provided the following list of topics and timestamps related to the video above:

00:00 Introduction

00:31 Pricing and Spec

01:25 Design

02:45 Front Seats

04:39 Back Seats

05:18 Boot

06:08 Tech & Safety

06:40 Charging

07:20 On-Road

10:11 Summary

Are you impressed with the Ioniq 5? Would you buy it over a Tesla Model 3 or Model Y? What if your Tesla order was expected to be delivered in November 2022, but you could pick up one of these Hyundai electric crossovers tomorrow? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.