The 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 has a ton to offer, and many publications have already given the new EV their endorsement. We've been saying for some time that Hyundai and Kia have what it takes to be leaders in the EV space, though the brands need to make their electric cars more readily available on our shores.

Cleanerwatt (Jonathon Stewart) runs a YouTube channel that typically touts Tesla. It's no secret he's a Tesla fan, though it's also clear he's a promoter of green-friendly transportation in general. Cleanerwatt's latest video highlights eight exclusive features that are available on the all-new Hyundai Ioniq 5. He makes it clear that you can't get any of these features on the Tesla Model Y, which is arguably the Ioniq 5's biggest rival, at least in some areas across the globe.

Cleanerwatt also makes us wait until the end of the video to see two additional bonus benefits for owners of the new Hyundai fully electric crossover.

While Tesla's cars come packed with features, they don't offer a whole lot of extras. This can be seen as a good thing, since the cars come standard with most of the best features. For example, the refreshed Model S Long Range is essentially as feature-filled as the Plaid, which costs $40,000 more.

On Tesla's site, you can choose upgrades, such as wheels, paint color, interior color, and Full Self-Driving Capability, which isn't yet capable of full self-driving, and has yet to be rolled out to the fleet. Other tech features that automakers offer as extras aren't offered in Tesla's vehicles, since they all come standard. However, that doesn't mean Tesla's cars offer everything.

Clearnerwatt draws attention to the following Ioniq 5 features you can't get in the Model Y:

800-volt architecture

2-way onboard charger

Heads up display

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Hands-free smart power liftgate

Reclining front seats

Retractable sunshade

Ventilated front seats

The two bonus benefits for Ioniq 5 owners are two years of free charging on Electrify America, as well as the $7,500 US federal EV tax credit.

What do you think of the Ioniq 5? Leave us your takeaways in the comment section below.