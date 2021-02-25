At InsideEVs, we're enamored with the Hyundai Ioniq 5. Will Tesla fans accept it? Will they go so far as to say it's a solid option? Would some even be interested in buying it? Who knows, but we can share what this vocal Tesla owner thinks.

For context, it seems very few new EVs are Tesla fan-approved. We're not talking about all Tesla fans and owners, but primarily the hardcore fans that regularly post on social media. This is not to say that many new EVs aren't compelling in many ways, but when stacked up against Tesla's performance, range, and charging network, it's tough not to see why Tesla leads the segment.

So, the big question here is, how does the all-electric Ioniq 5 CUV compare to the Tesla Model Y electric crossover?

First of all, the Ioniq 5 is a "ground-up" electric vehicle. Not like beef or cracked pepper, but rather, it's not just another gas car converted to an EV, such as the Hyundai Kona EV or Kia Niro Electric. The Ioniq 5 offers loads of passenger and cargo space, plenty of range, a unique and attractive exterior, and a modern, tech-filled cabin.

The Tesla fan we're talking about here in Cleanerwatt. He has an EV-related YouTube channel that he mostly uses to run well-researched car comparisons. Even though he is clearly a Tesla promoter, he does a good job remaining fair and impartial, though he usually chooses the Tesla as the winner in the end. It's important to note that he doesn't choose the winner simply based on his opinion, but based on its specs and pricing compared to the available specs of the competing EV.

In this case, Cleanerwatt says he is a "BIG FAN!" of the Ioniq 5. There's little not to like about it. But, does he choose it as the overall winner? Check out the video to find out. Then, let us know your winner in the comment section below.