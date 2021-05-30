If you live in California, Norway, or any other EV-friendly location, you've probably seen a Tesla Model Y. There's a chance you've seen the all-new Ford Mustang Mach-E as well. However, no matter where you live, there's also a good possibility you haven't seen either of these cars in the wild.

Some of us at InsideEVs live in Michigan, and we've yet to see a Tesla Model Y in person. We were lucky to check out the Mustang Mach-E, but only because Kyle Conner showed up to visit during a test drive.

EVs are few and far between in many areas. In addition, some people just simply don't pay any attention. However, if you park a new Model Y right in line with a new Mach-E in an area where passersby can't really help but notice, you're bound to get some attention. What's arguably even more interesting is how people react to the electric crossovers. Which do they prefer, and why?

Tesla owner and YouTube influencer Gjeebs did just that. He had both a white Tesla Model Y and a red Ford Mustang Mach-E, which he took to various areas to check out peoples' reactions. He also talks to people as they pass by, shares information with them about the cars, and asks them which they prefer.

We think this is a really compelling video, since it gives us an idea of what random people are thinking when they see these EVs. While some have no clue about the cars, others seem at least somewhat informed. However, we think the best part here is that Gjeebs is essentially advocating for electric cars by getting people's attention and educating them. This is arguably something all EV owners should consider doing.

Gjeebs says he was impressed with the peoples' reactions, and the overall outcome was quite surprising. Check out the video to see for yourself. Then, leave us your wisdom in the comment section below.