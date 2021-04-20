Porsche just provided a press release revealing that Bill Nye The Science Guy has created a new five-part video series that dives into the technology that drives the all-electric Porsche Taycan. While the videos offer loads of details, they're all very short, so you don't have to spend a ton of time learning how EVs work.

It's important to note the while this video series can work to help you understand how all EVs work, the Taycan is unique in a few ways. It features 800-volt architecture and a two-speed transmission, which are both uncommon among rivals.

Porsche posted the entire video series on its official YouTube channel. The first video, embedded above, dives into the Taycan's "Repeat Performance," which is something Porsche has touted about the Taycan since its launch. This is because, at the time, it was proven that the Tesla Model S couldn't repeatedly launch like the Taycan without needing to "rest." Porsche shares:

"The 800 volt architecture, the regenerative braking, the active aerodynamics and more - they all add up to an all-electric Porsche that performs the way a Porsche should. Bill Nye heads to the track and garage to explain how the Taycan is able to be driven hard time and again on a single charge."

The video is only about a minute-and-a-half long, and it's actually the longest video in the series. Nye does a solid job of explaining the tech thoroughly, in a way that most people should find easy to understand. Moreover, he doesn't go on and on for 20 minutes with details that will mean very little to the average driver. The only way this series could be any better is if Sheldon Cooper joined Nye as an assistant.

The series also includes videos on the following topics related to the Porsche Taycan:

Aerodynamics

Regenerative Braking

800 Volts

Two-Speed Transmission

We've embedded the videos below. It only takes about 6 minutes to watch them all:

Aerodynamics

Regenerative Braking

800 Volts

Two-Speed Transmission

After you've had a chance to check out the videos, scroll down to our comment section and leave us your takeaways.