So, you're shopping for a Tesla Model 3, Chevrolet Bolt EV, Nissan LEAF, or Ford Mustang Mach-E. Is it really that important to learn the proper (or even casual) terminology associated with electric cars? Many people who own gas cars really don't have a clue about how things work or what various parts are called.

Let's face it, you can probably get away with not knowing specific terminology related to various technology, and it may not cause you much concern. None of us are experts at everything, and there's really no expectation that we'll have a deep and scientific knowledge related to everything in the world around us.

With that said, it's not easy to research electric vehicles, read articles, watch videos, talk to salespeople, etc., if you're completely clueless about the technology. For this reason, it's smart to have at least a basic understanding.

Our friends over at All Electric Family were sort of EV newbs when they bought their Tesla Model X. They needed to acquire an understanding of range, efficiency, and charging, since they decided to make a YouTube channel about towing with the Model X. As a YouTube influencer, it's not a good look if you have no clue what you're talking about.

At the same time, if you're looking to appeal to a more "amateur" or "casual" audience, it might not be good to throw out a bunch of really complex terms and information, but the basic ideas and terminology should be clear. This is perhaps even more true when it comes to slang terms, or rather, what people in the community may say when referring to EV-related topics. For example, most people aren't really saying "EVSE" even though it's correct. Instead, they call it a "charger," which is incorrect but widely accepted.

What about kW versus kWh? What even is a kilowatt? These are things you'll need to understand if you want to comprehend what you're reading about an EV, or what a salesperson may tell you, though we've learned that even many dealership personnel don't quite know what they're talking about when it comes to electric cars either. If you appear smarter than them, perhaps they won't try to stiff you with a lousy deal.

Katie does a nice job of presenting EV terms from an "EV newbie's" perspective. She doesn't get all technical, and she doesn't dive into a bunch of specifics, but she does present the basic ideas in a way that any average person can walk away with at least a basic understanding so they don't appear completely uninformed.

At any rate, check out the video. Then, let's work together to apprise people of as many EV-related terms as we can think of, along with their simplified definitions.