A little over a year ago, Global Editor in Chief John Neff wandered into the InsideEVs chatroom and asked if anyone wanted to host a new podcast for the site. No one immediately raised their hand. A few minutes of awkward silence ticked by. Finally, I volunteered.

Although painfully aware that I'm not the greatest public speaker, I also think it's a good idea to grab onto new opportunities when they present themselves, even if the outcome is uncertain. That, in a nutshell, is how I became involved in this enterprise.

Lucky for me, Martyn Lee, who does podcast and related work for Motorsport Network, to which we corporately belong, and who hosts his own EV News Daily podcast, was part of the initial deal. With a background that includes a long stint at the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) and possessing all the necessary technical knowledge, we were off.

We then roped in longtime electric vehicle advocate and InsideEVs editor Tom Moloughney, along video specialist Kyle Conner, who founded and runs the Out of Spec Motoring family of Youtube channels.

Together for the past year, we have brought you a weekly show focused on the top news stories, as well as our own electric vehicle escapades of the previous seven days. We now livestream at 9:30 AM Eastern on the InsideEVs YouTube Channel and our new InsideEVs Twitch Channel.

On this week's episode, we're discussing, among other things:

We truly hope you enjoy this latest chapter in our podcast series as much as we enjoyed making it.

Here's to another great year of episodes and the quickening pace of electrification!



