While we don't like to say it, sadly many people probably aren't aware that today, March 8, 2021, is International Women's Day. Hopefully, with the far reach of today's social media outlets, more people are aware of this important day.

With that said, we've got a new woman in town, and you're probably going to be seeing a lot more of her in the future. In the video above, she not only provides an excellent review of the Ford Mustang Mach-E electric crossover, but also covers some little-known history related to the early adoption of EVs by women in the early 1900s,

Miss GoElectric was fortunate to get the opportunity to film on-site at the Henry Ford Museum, which is very close to home for a few of us at InsideEVs. If you haven't been there, we definitely suggest planning a trip. Miss GoElectric writes:

"March 8th is International Women's Day. What better time to recognize the women who led the early adoption of EVs in the late 1800s and early 1900s? Among them was Clara Ford who drove this 1914 Detroit Electric Model 47. Over a century later, Ford Motor Company's own mass-market EV has finally hit the streets. What might Clara have thought about the 2021 Mustang Mach E?"

There are very few female voices in the EV/auto review space, and that needs to change. We look forward to hearing what women have to say about cars in general, and more specifically, today's growing assortment of EVs.

Miss GoElectric shares not only her unique take on what Clara Ford may have thought of the Mustang Mach-E, but also her own thoughts. She was able to spend a few days with a fully loaded First Edition electric pony.

Check out the video for all the details. Then, let us know what you think of Miss GoElectric's review. More importantly, don't forget to spread the word that today is International Women's Day.