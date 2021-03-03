While the Mercedes-Benz EQA 250 may not seem that special on paper, since it is basically an electric version of the GLA crossover, Mercedes says it has gone to great lengths to make it a good, relevant vehicle. But has it all paid off and resulted in a vehicle that is worthy of being added to the compact electric crossover shopper’s shortlist?

Well, according to these first reviews by AutoTrader, What Car?, Autogefuhl and Driving Electric, it’s definitely a model you can’t ignore if you want a small BEV high rider. As a reminder, the EQA has a 79.8 kWh battery pack (usable capacity is 66.5 kWh), a WLTP range of 426 km (265 miles) and it can be charged at a maximum rate of 100 kW (which can take its battery from 10 percent to 80 percent in about 30 minutes).

Rory Reid from AutoTrader says he actually likes the EQA, even though he admits to not being the biggest fan of the GLA on which it’s based. He does say, though, that in being turned into an EV, it ends up being a more pleasant vehicle overall.

According to What Car?’s Doug Revolta, the EQA is an interesting proposition because it slots in between more expensive vehicles, such as the Jaguar i-Pace and cheaper ones like the Kia e-Niro. He argues that it’s these non-premium rivals that the EQA will be cross-shopped against and in this company, it has a good chance of standing out and gaining fans.

AJ from Autogefuhl goes into a lot of detail about the vehicle - he basically shows everything and discusses it in great detail, as per the channel’s formula. In the DrivingElectric video, the EQA is seen as ‘incredible value for money’ especially compared to the larger EQC and some of the more powerful variants of the GLA - it has the space, decent performance and driving manners to make it a very likable vehicle.