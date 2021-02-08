Thinking of buying an EV? Well, you're in luck. It seems almost all major automakers are starting to realize it's time to make the switch. In fact, brands like Volkswagen, Ford, Chevrolet, and Cadillac have announced plans to go "all-in" on electric cars.

Interestingly, these same brands are part of the reasons EV adoption has been so slow on our shores. Due to a combination of low inventory, no vehicles to test drive, lack of dealership support, no charging infrastructure, and some calculated anti-selling by brands and individual dealerships, it doesn't make sense for many Americans to buy an EV. Even if they planned to take the plunge, some brands push them to reconsider.

This is precisely the case for buyers heading to the Mercedes-Benz website to configure and order the new entry-level EQA all-electric crossover. Once you finish configuring your EQA on Mercedes' website, a table appears. At the top of the table, there's a disclaimer stating that the vehicle is “unique and it can take up to 12 weeks to build.”

We're glad Mercedes is being honest with people about the timeline. However, rather than saying the vehicle is delayed or not ready to be produced or delivered, the automaker says it takes a long time to build. While this may be true, the way it's worded could scare people.

Taking things a step further, Mercedes' table offers other gas-powered options that are not only readily available, but cheaper. The table actually shows a percentage of how much the gas-powered SUV will save the buyer over the EQA. For example, if you choose the readily available gas-powered GLA 200, you can get it immediately and it will only cost you 80% of what you're planning to pay for the EQA.

Again, we appreciate that Mercedes is appearing to be honest with people. Yes, the gas SUV costs less to buy. However, if it wanted to actually sell EVs, it would show the savings of buying the electric crossover over the gas option to help prove why EVs are cheaper to own.

Regardless of Mercedes' true intentions here, we can say without pause that if people are shopping for a product online, and they learn that they can get another "good" product three months sooner and save money in the process, there's a very good chance they're going to take advantage of the "deal." This means most people will simply change their mind and skip the EQA. Hopefully, instead of buying a Mercedes gas car, these folks will see the warnings and buy an EV from a different brand.

