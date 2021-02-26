Mercedes-Benz recently unveiled the new 2022 C-Class. Part of the big news is a new PHEV model. It likely won’t come to North American, but Europeans can take advantage of the new performance it offers.

The German automaker says the plug-in hybrid has an all-electric range of 62 miles (100 km). That’s impressive. Just keep in mind that’s Europe’s WLTP rating, which is known to be more generous than the EPA rating in the U.S.

The previous-generation C-Class plug-in was rated at 54 km (34 miles), but that was based on Europe’s previous NEDC rating which is less accurate. In the U.S., we did get the previous C-Class plug-in for a few years but its all-electric range was rated at only 9 miles by the EPA. That’s probably why Mercedes pulled it from the U.S.

The new C-Class plug-in is able to achieve its long all-electric range thanks to a 25.4 kWh battery pack that powers a 129 horsepower motor. The gas engine produces 204 hp. The new positioning of the battery pack allows for a completely flat cargo area, the previous model had an uneven surface.

The new GLE SUV and S-Class sedan PHEV models also achieve an all-electric range of 62 miles in WLTP testing.

Ola Kallenius, CEO of Mercedes parent company Daimler said:

"It really becomes a sensible option where literally from Monday through Friday you can drive emission free, but you still have the combustion engine to give you any flexibility you need.”

If Mercedes-Benz plug-ins can actually reach 62 miles on a full charge, that will make them among the best in the market. The discontinued Chevrolet Volt was king of plug-ins for years thanks to its all-electric range of 53 miles.