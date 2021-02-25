Plug-in hybrids can be a great compromise solution until more people can include fully-electric vehicles into their lives. They are a necessary evil on the road to all new vehicles becoming EVs, yet in order to extract the maximum possible efficiency out of one, owners of gas cars need to know several key things.

Ford has created this campaign to inform owners and potential owners of its own plug-in hybrid models how to best use them. The Blue Oval has created separate videos detailing charging at home and in public, how regenerative braking works, what the driving modes do, why you should install a wall box at home (if you can) and how to use the app that accompanies its latest models.

These videos (posted below) don’t just apply to Ford PHEVs, though. They contain useful information for anybody who wants to learn more about how to make the most of what a plug-in hybrid has to offer, regardless of brand. BMW also has a similar set of videos, if you want to check them out.