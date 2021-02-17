U.S. plug-in electric car sales vary heavily depending on a particular state, but not only that. It also varies highly per capita.

According to the U.S. DOE’s Office of Energy Efficiency & Renewable Energy report, based on data for the year 2018, the highest number of plug-in electric cars per capita is in California - almost 12 per 1,000 people.

In general, the West Coast stands out from the pack, but what caught our attention is that there are tons of states where plug-ins are not taking-off. The nationwide average is 3.08 plug-ins/1,000 people.

Highest plug-in vehicle registrations per capita as of 2018:

California - 11.96 / 1,000 people

Hawaii - 6.41 / 1,000 people

Washington- 5.83 / 1,000 people

Oregon- 5.17 / 1,000 people

In total, 16 states exceeded 2.0 plug-ins/1,000 people, but 13 had less than one per 1,000.

We wonder how much the numbers improved over the past two years (2019 and 2020). It will for sure take quite some time to electrify the fleet.