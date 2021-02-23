If you follow Regular Car Reviews, then their style of videos, and the things said in these videos won’t surprise you. However, if you don’t, then you are in for a treat, although you may also find some of the things said in the video offensive, if you’re a die-hard Tesla fan or a proud Model Y owner.

RCR lists the usual things you hear about in Tesla Model Y reviews: some details about the range, the performance, the technology and the image. In fact, it’s the last one that really permeates throughout the entire video - this is not so much a video about the Model Y, but more so a video about the people who own and drive them.

The vehicle tested in the video is a 2021 Model Y Dual Motor, but it really could have been any Model Y variant - the narrative would have been pretty much unchanged. After watching the video, I scrolled down through the YouTube comments, as I normally once an RCR video is done - it’s usually a gold mine of witty phrases, undeniable truths and the occasional troll.