Esteemed video car reviewer Shmee teases, "Will there one day be a Tesla in my garage?" For those unaware, he just bought a Porsche Taycan, but people have asked him if he'll ever buy a Tesla. This is especially true with the Tesla Model S Plaid coming to market. In the meantime, Schmee takes the Model Y crossover out for a road test to provide his insight.

Schmee's Model Y test car is the Performance model, which starts at $60,990. It has 303 miles of range and can rocket to 60 mph in just 3.5 seconds. These numbers make it one of the quickest and longest-range EVs available today, despite the fact that its crossover configuration makes it highly practical.

The Tesla Model X is larger, and it has more range, but it will also cost you at least $30,000 more than the Model Y. It's also not quite as quick as the Model Y unless you opt for the Model X Plaid, which carries a starting price of $119,990, which is double that of the Model Y Performance.

With that said, if you're in the market for a performance-oriented all-electric crossover, the Model Y is tough to beat. However, the Ford Mustang Mach-E is already turning heads, and several electric SUVs are coming to market in the near future.

In its standard configuration, the Model Y seats five passengers. For an extra $3,000, you can add third-row seating, though the space back there is best left to children or smaller adults. It can tow up to $3,500 pounds. Tesla offers a tow hitch for $1,000.

Schmee points out that the Model Y's acceleration rivals 10-year-old supercars. However, he also reminds us of Tesla's storied history of quality concerns. He goes so far as to say the panel gaps and quality issues are instantly noticeable.

Will Shmee ever buy a Tesla? Is the Model Y his top choice? It would provide a nice contrast to his Porsche Taycan. Check out the video to find out. Then, leave us your takeaways in the comment section below.