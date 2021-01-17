In the latest episode of Fully Charged, Robert Llewellyn takes a closer look at the 2021 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus (SRP) and lists tons of changes compared to the previous SRP.

The car has been comprehensively upgraded, although most of the feature updates are small. Nonetheless, those constant improvements to Tesla cars are something that we really like.

"The Tesla Model 3 SR (standard range) Plus has had an upgrade and is packed full of new features, both inside and out, from modified tires to new phone charging pods. We made sure Robert took it out on the road to see how it compares to his Model 3. What's the verdict?"

The biggest new item in the new version is probably the heat pump, which helps to keep the efficiency high even during the wintertime.

Customers should like also the motorized tail lift, new headlights and a new center console. Overall, it's a better Model 3.

We must remember that the Model 3 is one of the best selling EVs in Europe and in December it was actually #1 in the UK, regardless of the type. Making the Model 3 better should allow Tesla to stay very competitive in the quickly changing and expanding European market, which is now flooded with new BEV models, basically every month.

Because the range of the Standard Range Plus is quite reasonable, it's quite a compelling entry-level Tesla model:

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed 2021 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus RWD 60* 263 mi*

(423 km) 5.3 140 mph

(225 km/h) 2021 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD AWD 80* 353 mi

(568 km) 4.2 145 mph

(233 km/h) 2021 Tesla Model 3 Perf. LR AWD 20" AWD 80* 315 mi

(507 km) 3.1 162 mph

(261 km/h)

* estimated/unofficial values