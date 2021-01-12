Not long ago, we shared a video with you from a new YouTube channel called BatteryBro (Adam Schulz). Thus far, there are only three videos up on the channel, but they're all nicely done, not too long, and quite interesting. The previous video was a 2021 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus range test in cold weather. However, Schulz decided an even more realistic test was in order.

Schulz takes the Model 3 on the highway at 75 mph. It's not super cold outside, but it is 32°F, which is a nice, average winter weather temp. He also makes sure the Model 3's heat is on.

While the EPA is the official standard when it comes to range testing in the US, you can't rely on its estimates as your only source. This is because its test doesn't apply to any extremes, and different automakers choose to use different EPA testing options. However, the EPA can give you a basic idea of an electric car's range. If you want a better idea of the range of your car, you need to test it in the conditions and situations you typically drive in.

According to Tesla, the 2021 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus has an estimated electric range of 263 miles. The EPA hasn't yet added this Model 3 configuration to its list of 2021 vehicles, though it says the 2020 Model 3 Standard Range Plus has a 250-mile range.

In BatteryBro's previous test, Schulz drove 200 miles at 70 mph in the cold and figured out that his car would be capable of about 220 miles. That's nearly 83% of the EPA's 263-mile estimate, which is excellent.

In this test, he travels at a higher speed, assuming many people drive over 70 mph, and he turns the heat on. He takes the car from a 100-percent state of charge down to just 5 percent. He figures out that the Model 3 would travel 200 miles in these conditions. Check out the video for more details. Then, leave us a comment below.