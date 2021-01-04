Now while the Porsche Taycan has certainly taken off in terms of popularity, Harry Metcalfe of Harry’s Garage thinks some buyers shouldn’t buy the electric sedan and just go for a Panamera plug-in hybrid instead. His video is basically a review of the Panamera 4S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo (the wagon variant), but he compares it to the Taycan to see which is the best buy.

Why is he recommending the 4S E-Hybrid? Well, his arguments for the vehicle are its new battery (17.9 kWh, granting it a WLTP electric range of 33 miles / 54 km), the very similar performance to that of a Taycan 4S and the extra practicality of the available Sport Turismo body. He argues that many people would have been better off just getting the Panamera, thus avoiding having to deal with the still patchy British (and European) electric vehicle charging network.

Another reason why Harry argues the 4S E-Hybrid makes more sense, at least in Sport Turismo guise, has to do with the extra practicality it offers. However, it is worth noting that Porsche will soon launch a wagon version of the Taycan too, and even though the Panamera is still the bigger car, it will at least come close to matching its roominess.