It's important to note that the original YouTube title for the video above uses the word "experts" in quotes. Clearly, the Cybertruck Truck Guy is suggesting that these folks are not experts at all.

However, they've been following and reporting on the automotive space for many years. If electric pickup trucks come to market and sell well, many of these long-time industry experts may be shocked. At this point, many don't anticipate success.

What makes the Cybertruck Truck Guy an expert with the willingness to suggest that experts aren't experts? All you have to do is read the "About" section of his YouTube channel to understand. He writes:

"A channel dedicated to the Cybertruck from a 'Truck Guy's' perspective. I've been driving trucks for more than 10 years and help manage a company that has a fleet of close to 20 trucks ... I got tired of all the 'experts' telling me why truck people weren't going to like the Cybertruck following its release so I started this channel to share why real truck people LOVE the Cybertruck."

There you have it. The Cybertruck Truck Guy is simply a "truck guy" who has years of experience with trucks and fleets. Needless to say, he loves the Tesla Cybertruck, he's not an official expert, and he's not happy that "official" experts are pushing back against electric pickup trucks.

With that said, we aren't happy that financial analysts and industry experts continue to doubt EVs either. We're also not experts. However, we've seen Tesla beat the odds many times when it comes to its performance compared to expert financial analysts' and industry experts' projections. At the same time, we've seen many EV startups and legacy automakers struggle and even fail with electric vehicles.

Tesla is much different from the rest of the automotive industry, and it doesn't follow expected "norms." In fact, it's more like a tech or software company than an automaker. Following and reporting on Tesla is much different from being an industry expert reporting on legacy brands and traditional cars. It comes as no surprise that old-school auto experts think the Cybertruck is ridiculous. Many think Tesla is ridiculous and should have failed years ago, but that hasn't been the case, at least not yet.

Over the years, we've watched amateur investors and YouTube influencers like the Cybertruck Truck Guy make predictions about Tesla and EVs with much more accuracy than many industry experts. This is because they follow the space exclusively, and they have personal experience with the cars and the company. However, this is not to say that every crazy Tesla YouTuber knows exactly what they're talking about. In many cases, the opposite is true.

We've decided to leave the decision up to you. Whether or not you consider yourself as an expert, the Cybertruck Truck Guy as an expert, or these seasoned automotive industry gurus as experts, we'd love to know what you think. Watch the video, leave us your takeaways in the comment section, and we'll look back in a few years and see who was right.