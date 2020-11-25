Kyle Conner heads from Rocky Mount, North Carolina to Louisville, Kentucky in the Audi e-tron Prestige. This SUV is ultra-luxurious and uber-quiet, but it has a pretty bad reputation in terms of its consumption and range. Kyle aims to find out how this plays out on this road trip on an untraditional highway route.

If you're looking for an EV that's a true SUV, there are few options available. In fact, there are few true gas-powered SUVs left as well, that is, if we're talking about the burly body-on-frame variety. This is because crossover SUVs are all the rage now in the States.

The Audi e-tron is one of a small number of electric vehicles we can actually at last call an SUV, though there will be people who may argue. It looks much more like a traditional SUV than the Tesla Model Y and Hyundai Kona Electric, and it has all the makings of a traditional luxury SUV, though it's fully electric.

As Kyle mentions, many reviewers, and especially Tesla fans have criticized the e-tron's range and efficiency, much like that of the Porsche Taycan and Jaguar I-Pace. Keep in mind, this is due in part to these crossovers' starting price, too. However, many drivers have proven that these EVs can exceed EPA estimates, and sometimes by a lot. While that can be said about the e-tron to some degree, it's the electric SUV's charging curve that makes it a real road-trip winner, added to its opulent cabin, loads of tech features, and silky ride.

Kyle has told us a few times lately, he's over "the Tesla thing." Wait, what does that mean? Not exactly what you think, but he loves the Audi e-tron. Conner is a Tesla fan through and through, he owns a Model 3, and he probably wouldn't be where he is today without Tesla. However, in his quest to drive every EV known to man (and woman), he has learned that it's not just about Tesla.

Sure, Tesla's vehicles have long range, great efficiency, and their own proprietary charging network. They're also well-priced compared to electric offerings from luxury OEMs. However, there's a stigma out there surrounding any EV that's "not a Tesla." Kyle proves that the e-tron can work as a solid road-trip vehicle, despite numbers on paper showing it as less efficient than many EVs, and despite having to rely on random charging networks.

Check out Kyle's Audi e-tron road-trip coverage for all the details. Then, scroll down and leave us your thoughts. We'd especially love to hear from any e-tron owners out there.