Audi of America sells the e-tron electric SUV starting from $65,900 and the e-tron Sportback from $69,100 with the $7,500 federal tax credit factored in. However, you can apparently get one even cheaper by up to $12,000 with the aforementioned tax credit included.

CarsDirect found that Audi dealer incentive bulletins are now announcing that on top of the $7,500 off, there are more savings to be had. Apparently, if you go for a Premium Plus model, that is now $2,000 cheaper thanks to a lease bonus, while the top of the range Prestige model is eligible for an even larger discount of $3,000 - with the federal tax credit, that’s already $10,500 off the list price.

Audi will throw in another $1,500 off as part of its Season of Audi Credit plan, thus increasing the total savings on a new e-tron to $12,000. This latter price reduction will last until January 4, while Audi’s current set of deals is only valid through November 2, so you might want to hurry and put an order in if you’re looking at a new e-tron and want to maximize savings.

It is worth noting, though, that pretty much all these deals are aimed at those who want to lease, not buy. Nearly all automakers offer some form of rebate towards the end of each year, in order to help them clear the unsold inventory from the year that’s about to end.