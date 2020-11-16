Kyle Conner launched his new YouTube channel in August and has more recently started filling it up with car review content. Two months ago, he dropped several reviews into the channel, but none were of electric vehicles. Over the past several days, he's added many more, including mostly EV coverage, as well as this recent Nissan Ariya quick review.

Wait what? Another Kyle Conner YouTube channel? What's that now, like 12? Jokes aside, our own Kyle Conner never lets up. He started his journey with Out of Spec Motoring, which has proven very successful. We were so impressed with Out of Spec that we reached out to Kyle, formed a partnership, and the rest is history.

Since then, Conner has joined our team and created the InsideEVs US YouTube channel, not to mention One Lap, numerous collaborations with a host of other channels, and now, Out of Spec Reviews. It's looking like a future of automotive coverage dominated by an Out of Spec and InsideEVs family of channels and coverage.

At any rate, we shared Kyle's Nissan Ariya "Full Tour" walkaround with you last week. If you didn't check it out, it's linked down below. Now, Conner breaks it down even further, with a quick video of 11 things you must know about the upcoming Nissan electric crossover SUV.

So, what are these 11 features? The Ariya starts around $40,000, which is a great value. It comes standard with a 65-kWh battery pack and front-wheel drive. With the larger battery pack, it should have an EPA-estimated 300 miles of range. The pack will charge at up to 130kW and it features liquid thermal management. It has Amazon Alexa integration, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a full suite of advanced driver-assist systems. Dual-motor all-wheel-drive is available, as is Nissan's ProPilot 2.0 semi-autonomous driving technology. Finally, the Ariya can be equipped for towing.

Check out the latest video above, subscribe to our InsideEVs US YouTube channel and all Kyle's channels. Then, share your thought about the Nissan Ariya with us by scrolling down and leaving a comment.