The Ford F-150 is the best-selling truck in the U.S. and one of the best-selling vehicles of all time. The Tesla Cybertruck may or may not really compete with the Ford. The Tesla will be highly capable and incredibly tough, which may appeal to some truck owners. However, it's very different from any vehicle on the market today, and it's not going to rival today's pickups when it comes to interior luxury.

Nonetheless, YouTube channel Charging Forward was interested in how much the Cybertruck will actually cost to own. What better way to look at it than to compare it to a current pickup truck? We're more interested to know how Ford will price its upcoming electric pickup truck, but we'll likely be waiting a long time before that information becomes available.

According to Tesla, the Cybertruck will start at $39,900, though that version will probably not come to market until long after the truck is launched. It will also be a more bare-bones version with less range. So, this video focuses on the $49,900 version with 300 miles of range. There will also be a $69,900 Cybertruck, which we assume will be the only option available at launch.

The Ford F-150 starts at $28,745. Choose the top-of-the-line trim and check all the boxes and you can spend over $70,000 on this Ford. In order to compare these pickup trucks' six-year cost of ownership, the video looks at fuel/electricity, maintenance, and tires. The info is based on driving 10,000 miles per year, though there's a quick look at how the numbers change if you drive 20,000 miles per year.

Of course, with any comparison like this, there are details missing. This is especially true since the Cybertruck isn't even available yet. Still, it gives us some idea of the cost of owning an EV compared to a gas car. Check out the video and leave us a comment below.