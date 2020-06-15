New electric car YouTube channel, The Kilowatts was fortunate to get ahold of a Tesla Model Y Long Range and Model Y Performance at the same time. How do they stack up in terms of acceleration, handling, and range? What's clearly different when you put these two Tesla electric crossovers side by side?

The Tesla Model Y first came to market in March 2020. It will eventually be available in less expensive variants, but for now, only two dual-motor all-wheel-drive options are available: The Long Range and Performance. Interestingly, the Long Range only has 1 extra mile of range, at least on paper.

The Model Y Long Range starts at $52,990. It has 316 miles of range, a 4.8-second zero-to-60-mph time, and a top speed of 135 mph. The Model Y Performance starts and $60,990. It offers 315 miles of range, a 3.5-second 0-60 sprint, and a top speed of 145 mph.

As far as features are concerned, both come standard with Tesla Autopilot, white paint, 19-inch Gemini wheels, and Tesla's Premium Interior. Both cars can be optioned with Full Self-Driving Capability for $7,000 (which is actually not yet able to perform full self-driving). White upholstery is available for $1,000. A few other paint colors are also available for $1,000, though red paint adds $2,000.

There are also some other options, like different wheels, a tow hitch, and the free Performance Upgrades package (only available on the Performance model). To check out all the options, visit Tesla.com.

In the meantime, watch the video to see how these two Model Y crossover compare up close. Then, let us know which one you'd buy? Are you waiting for cheaper options?