We are finally at the point that some people have had their Tesla Model Y for a few months. The Tesla all-electric crossover came to market in the middle of March, though production stopped shortly thereafter due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At any rate, now that some owners have had their Model Y for some time, and production and deliveries have restarted, we'll begin seeing more coverage.

YouTube influencer Ryan Shaw was one of the lucky few to get his Model Y right away. He's owned it for about two months and driven 2,000 miles. It's high time for him to provide his full review of the car. While we saw and shared some first drives and early reviews, and some were fantastic, having a review after an owner has really become acquainted with the car is even more helpful.

We appreciate Shaw's content since he's objective. Sure, he loves Tesla, but that doesn't mean he's unwilling to be honest if there are issues. We also like the fact that Shaw takes the time to jot down all his pros and cons. This helps if you can't watch the video or if you want to have some text to accompany the footage. It also means you're getting Shaw's opinions directly from his pen, rather than regurgitated and potentially mixed up by someone retelling the story.

Check out the video above and the written review below. Then tell us how you feel about Shaw's impressions as a whole.

Video Description via Ryan Shaw on YouTube: