Tesla vehicles are far from perfect. In fact, there are some things about the Silicon Valley electric automaker's cars that turn people away from buying them. On the flip side, it's clear that many people absolutely love their Teslas. The truth is, no car is perfect. You have to look at each option's pros and cons as you make your buying decision.

While a perfect car doesn't exist, if you take the time to do your homework, you should be able to find a car that's relatively "perfect" for you. This means it fits your budget and priorities while making you happy most of the time. Will there be things you wish you could change? Sure, but hopefully not so much so that you regret your buying decision.

Vehicle Virgins recently reviewed the Tesla Model Y. They admit that they love the car as a whole. Still, there are a handful of things they just don't like. It's important to point these out, so car shoppers can add them to their list of pros and cons.

So, what are the complaints?

Standard wheels look too small

Panel gaps

Rear folding seats don't work well in some cases

Seat risers are ugly and potentially dangerous

You can't recline the rear seats while you're sitting in them

With rear seats reclined, you'll probably hit your head

Noisy while running and parked (heat pump?)

Let us know if you agree or disagree with these issues. In addition, if you have any others, share them in the comments.

