We are finally at the point that many Tesla Model 3 owners have had their cars for two years or more. This also means some owners have put quite a few miles on their car. While most Model 3 buyers seemed pretty impressed with their purchase early on, opinions can change over time.

YouTube influencer and Tesla owner Andy Slye is one of a handful of Tesla fans who's proven he's more than willing to speak up if there are issues with his car, even if it means other fans will harass him for it. At InsideEVs, we feel it's necessary to be objective and honest since it often encourages Tesla to make improvements.

With that said, we can tell you that Slye adores his Model 3. If he had to do it all over again, he'd buy the car without a doubt. However, that doesn't mean the journey has been free of problems or concerns. You can be enamored by something and still wish for improvements.

Slye takes us through the two-year journey with his Model 3. He talks about the good and the bad. Check out the brief video above, as well as the written report below. Then, scroll down to the comment section and let us know how your Tesla Model 3 has treated you.

Video Description via Andy Slye on YouTube: