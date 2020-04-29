YouTube influencer Cleanerwatt wonders if current low gas prices will decrease the demand for Tesla vehicles. To answer that question, we need to consider why there's a demand for cars like the Model 3 in the first pace. We need to look at why Tesla owners purchased their vehicles.

Electric cars are catching on very slowly. In the past, high and low gas prices haven't had a direct and conclusive impact on EV adoption. This is because many people aren't flocking to buy an EV to save money on gas. EVs are expensive, and Tesla makes premium vehicles that are priced like luxury cars.

Those aiming to stick to a very tight budget are probably not buying Tesla vehicles in the first place. And, if they're stretching their budget to get into a Tesla, there's a good chance it's not simply because they're tracking gas prices.

While some hardcore EV owners are buying their cars to save money on energy and maintenance, and maybe even to help protect the environment, that's not the case across the board. This is especially true with Tesla owners. The Silicon Valley automaker's vehicles are compelling in many ways. Owners love the performance and technology, as well as the company's overall mission.

