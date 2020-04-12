We appreciate honest car reviews. Sadly, we've learned over the years that they're getting harder to come by. This is because many of the people reviewing the cars are owners, so there's a good chance they like the car. There are many Tesla owners who have YouTube channels and blogs and work to promote the brand. While we support anyone working to turn people on to EVs, we give special Kudos to folks who are willing to report objectively.

Tesla vehicles offer features you won't find anywhere else on the market today. The Tesla Model X is a major outlier since it's the only all-electric midsize SUV available that offers three-rows of seats. In addition, it performs like a sports car, has a ton of range, and wears head-turning Falcon Wing Doors. There's a whole lot to like about the Model X, but it will cost you a pretty penny ($85,000 starting price) and it's far from perfect.

This Tesla owner reminds us that he absolutely loves his Model X. He owns multiple Teslas, but this particular Model X 100D is about three years old and has 77k miles on it. He paid about $150,000 for the car. He says the issues that bother him about the crossover are "first world problems," but it's still important to inform people since there are just some things people expect of such an expensive vehicle. We've included his list below:

Falcon Wing Doors are bad news when it rains

Second-row seats barely recline

Slow / Inconsistent internet

No cooled seats

Charging is still not fast enough for road trips

Tesla customer support is terrible (just answer the phone)

Let us know if you agree or disagree with these issues. Is he being too picky? Did he miss anything? Let us know in the comment section.

