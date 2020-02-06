We previously shared with you Rich Rebuilds' struggles and financial commitment related to his Tesla Model X. Now that he's had it for a time, he says this Tesla is the most useless car he has. While the tech features and plenty of other niceties are cool, it costs way too much for his budget. Sure, it may be one of the only EV options for a large family, but be prepared to pay a huge sticker pricer for that uniqueness.

The Model X is truly still an outlier today due to it being an all-electric SUV that offers an incredible range, the option for three rows of seats, and competitive cargo volume. However, ever since the Tesla Model 3 came to market, it's not selling very well.

The Model X held the reins as being the only all-electric SUV on the market for some time. Now, in the luxury segment, we have the Audi e-tron and Jaguar I-Pace, neither of which offer three rows, and they're not even close to killing it in terms of sales.

In the mainstream market, we have newer battery-electric vehicles like the Hyundai Kona Electric and Kia Niro EV. Both are arguably compelling crossovers, though neither offers a third row and neither is selling in droves, mostly due to a lack of availability on our shores.

That leaves us with the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV and Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid (which is a plug-in). Sadly, while Mitsubishi offers a three-row version of its gas-powered Outlander, that's not the case with the plug-in configuration. Meanwhile, the Pacifica plug-in has three rows, plenty of space, and it qualifies for the U.S. federal EV tax credit, but it's super pricey in terms of how Chrysler sets up it leasing and financing deals. The automaker almost makes it so there is no way someone should choose the hybrid over the gas-powered Pacifica unless they have money to burn and plan to spend many, many years recouping upfront costs via fuel economy.

With all of this said, why is Rich discounting the Model X? Watch the video to learn about all the details. Then, leave us your thoughts below. If you own a Model X, we'd really love to hear your story.

Video Description via Rich Rebuilds on YouTube: