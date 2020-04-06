There are a handful of outstanding EVs on the market today. A few are crossovers, which are much more popular than sedans in the United States. Sadly, these all-electric crossovers don't get a lot of attention since they're sold in small volume on our shores, and most of the news surrounding EVs is related to Tesla.

With that said, the Kia Niro EV is an excellent option for people considering the switch to an EV. It's well-priced, it qualifies for the entire $7,500 U.S. federal EV tax credit, it's roomy, comfortable, safe, and loaded with appealing features.

The 2020 Kia Niro EV carries a starting of $39,090 ($31,590 when factoring in the rebate). The current Tesla Model Y will cost you $52,990, though cheaper versions will launch in the future.

According to the EPA, the Niro EV offers 239 miles of range. It's important to note that in real-world testing, this Kia exceeded the EPA's estimate. Its MPGe is listed at 112 combined (123 city, 102 highway) and its efficiency rating sits at 30kWh/100mi.

Check out the detailed video review above for more information. If you own a Niro EV, we'd love to hear from you in the comment section below. Even better, visit the Kia Niro EV section of the InsideEVs Forum and share in the conversation surrounding this all-electric crossover.

