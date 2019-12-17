The British division of Kia announced a new, refreshed high-specification Kia Niro EV (e-Niro) for the 2020 model year, which we assume will spread to other markets.

It does not increase the range or power, but the new e-Niro ‘4’ trim offers new things as standard:

a new updated 10.25-inch touchscreen satellite navigation system with telematics system featuring UVO Connect Services,

LED headlights with bi-function projection

ambient lighting

a battery heating system

It starts from £37,995 or £34,495 (€40,677/$45,350) after deducting the government Plug-in Car Grant.

"Inside there’s black leather upholstery, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, an electronic parking brake with autohold, automatic air conditioning, adaptive Smart Cruise Control with Stop and Go, a smart entry system with engine start and stop button, wireless mobile phone charging, Apple CarPlayTM and Android AutoTM smartphone connectivity, an eight-speaker JBL® premium sound system and DAB radio. A full suite of safety equipment is included, too, with Lane Follow Assist (LFA), Lane Keep Assist System (LKAS), Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) and Hill-start Assist Control (HAC) fitted as standard, alongside seven airbags, including one for the driver’s knees."

There are 3,000 Kia customers waiting for the Niro EV in the UK alone. Higher supplies next year should enable Kia to clear the queue during the first half of 2020.

Kia Niro EV (e-Niro) Specs

Long-range version:

64 kWh lithium-ion polymer battery pack

lithium-ion polymer battery pack Energy density (cell) 250 Wh/kg

Nominal voltage of 356 V

range of 239 miles (385 km) EPA or 455 km (282 miles) on the WLTP (combined cycle)

EPA or on the WLTP (combined cycle) 150 kW and 395 Nm electric motor (front-wheel drive)

and electric motor (front-wheel drive) top speed of 104 mph (167 km/h)

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 7.8 seconds (0-60 mph in 7.5 seconds)

(0-60 mph in 7.5 seconds) 30-70 km/h (18.7-43.5 mph) in 2.8 seconds

60-100 km/h (37.3-62 mph) in 3.8 seconds

80-120 km/h (49.7-74.6 mph) in 5.0 seconds

DC fast charging at up to around 100 kW from 20% to 80% in 42 minutes

7.2 kW on-board charger

on-board charger Curb weight - 1,737 kg (min) - 1,791 kg (max)

Gross weight - 2,230 kg

Standard version:

