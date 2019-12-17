Kia improves the value proposition of the Niro EV for 2020.
The British division of Kia announced a new, refreshed high-specification Kia Niro EV (e-Niro) for the 2020 model year, which we assume will spread to other markets.
It does not increase the range or power, but the new e-Niro ‘4’ trim offers new things as standard:
- a new updated 10.25-inch touchscreen satellite navigation system with telematics system featuring UVO Connect Services,
- LED headlights with bi-function projection
- ambient lighting
- a battery heating system
It starts from £37,995 or £34,495 (€40,677/$45,350) after deducting the government Plug-in Car Grant.
"Inside there’s black leather upholstery, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, an electronic parking brake with autohold, automatic air conditioning, adaptive Smart Cruise Control with Stop and Go, a smart entry system with engine start and stop button, wireless mobile phone charging, Apple CarPlayTM and Android AutoTM smartphone connectivity, an eight-speaker JBL® premium sound system and DAB radio.
A full suite of safety equipment is included, too, with Lane Follow Assist (LFA), Lane Keep Assist System (LKAS), Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) and Hill-start Assist Control (HAC) fitted as standard, alongside seven airbags, including one for the driver’s knees."
There are 3,000 Kia customers waiting for the Niro EV in the UK alone. Higher supplies next year should enable Kia to clear the queue during the first half of 2020.
Gallery: Kia Niro EV (e-Niro) in UK
Kia Niro EV (e-Niro) Specs
Long-range version:
- 64 kWh lithium-ion polymer battery pack
- Energy density (cell) 250 Wh/kg
- Nominal voltage of 356 V
- range of 239 miles (385 km) EPA or 455 km (282 miles) on the WLTP (combined cycle)
- 150 kW and 395 Nm electric motor (front-wheel drive)
- top speed of 104 mph (167 km/h)
- 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 7.8 seconds (0-60 mph in 7.5 seconds)
- 30-70 km/h (18.7-43.5 mph) in 2.8 seconds
- 60-100 km/h (37.3-62 mph) in 3.8 seconds
- 80-120 km/h (49.7-74.6 mph) in 5.0 seconds
- DC fast charging at up to around 100 kW from 20% to 80% in 42 minutes
- 7.2 kW on-board charger
- Curb weight - 1,737 kg (min) - 1,791 kg (max)
- Gross weight - 2,230 kg
Standard version:
- 39.2 kWh lithium-ion polymer battery pack
- Energy density (cell) 250 Wh/kg
- Nominal voltage of 327 V
- range of 289 km (179 miles) on the WLTP (combined cycle)
- 100 kW and 395 Nm electric motor (front-wheel drive)
- top speed of 96 mph (155 km/h)
- 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 7.8 seconds
- 30-70 km/h (18.7-43.5 mph) in 3.4 seconds
- 60-100 km/h (37.3-62 mph) in 5.6 seconds
- 80-120 km/h (49.7-74.6 mph) in 7.6 seconds
- DC fast charging at up to around 100 kW from 20% to 80% in 42 minutes
- 7.2 kW on-board charger
- Curb weight - 1,592 kg (min) - 1,646 kg (max)
- Gross weight - 2,280 kg
KIA UPGRADES THE SPECIFICATION OF AWARD-WINNING e-NIRO FOR 2020
- New refreshed high-specification e-Niro joins the line-up
- Up to 282 zero tailpipe emissions miles from a single charge
- New 10.25-inch touchscreen satellite navigation system with Telematics as standard
- e-Niro ‘4’ is on sale now, priced at £34,495 after deducting the government Plug-in Car Grant (PiCG)
Ever since the Kia e-Niro made its debut last year, it has been queuing up to accept awards from well-respected industry commentators. The pure electric e-Niro won Car of the Year at the 2019 What Car? Awards and has been named a ‘Game Changer’ at the 2019 Autocar Awards. It also scooped the Best Electric Car gong at the Business Car Awards 2019 and grabbed the Eco Award at the 2019 CarWow Car of the Year Awards. Auto Express named the e-Niro the Best Affordable Electric Car at the 2019 New Car Awards and Driving Electric announced the e-Niro as Electric Car of the Year 2019.
But even with an ever-growing list of accolades, there’s no room for the e-Niro to rest on its laurels, and for 2020, it has been made even better than before. A new high specification ‘4’ grade has been added to the line-up, replacing the previous ‘First Edition’ model. Its standard equipment list is lengthy, and highlights include a new updated 10.25-inch touchscreen satellite navigation system with telematics system featuring UVO Connect Services, LED headlights with bi-function projection, ambient lighting and a battery heating system.
Inside there’s black leather upholstery, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, an electronic parking brake with autohold, automatic air conditioning, adaptive Smart Cruise Control with Stop and Go, a smart entry system with engine start and stop button, wireless mobile phone charging, Apple CarPlayTM and Android AutoTM smartphone connectivity, an eight-speaker JBL® premium sound system and DAB radio.
A full suite of safety equipment is included, too, with Lane Follow Assist (LFA), Lane Keep Assist System (LKAS), Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) and Hill-start Assist Control (HAC) fitted as standard, alongside seven airbags, including one for the driver’s knees.
The award winning zero tailpipe emissions Kia e-Niro ‘4’ is available to order now from UK showrooms with a list price of £37,995 reducing to £34,495 after the PiCG, and that includes Kia’s industry-best seven-year, 100,000-mile warranty as standard.
e-Niro line-up
|
Model
|
Power
|
Torque
|
0-60
|
Max speed
|
Range
|
CO2 g/km
|
e-Niro ‘4’ 64kWh lithium-ion auto
|
201
|
395
|
7.5
|
104
|
282
|
0
Price
|
Model
|
Price £ (after government Plug-in Car Grant (PiCG)
|
e-Niro ‘4’ 64kWh lithium-ion auto
|
£34,495