The British division of Kia announced this month a major ramp-up of all-electric car supply in 2020, which concerns both the Kia Niro EV (e-Niro) and the Kia Soul EV (e-Soul).

We have strong hope that the announcement for the UK indicates also more supply for other European markets and hopefully also North America.

"With the new and updated e-Niro and the all-new Soul EV arriving in 2020, Kia will have two distinctive battery electric vehicles capable of 280 miles range or more on a full charge, emitting zero tailpipe emissions."

In the case of the Niro EV, there are some 3,000 customers waiting for the cars. According to Kia, the queue should be cleared within the first half of 2020 and even more supply is expected in the second half of the year.

"The original allocation of e-Niro models for the UK sold out within weeks of going on sale in 2019. In 2020, Kia Motors (UK) Limited has been promised sufficient supply to clear the existing 3,000 customer waiting list during the first six months of the year, with even more supply promised during the second half. Priced at £34,495 (after PiCG), the new e-Niro benefits from LED headlights, Battery Heating System and an enhanced cabin package featuring 10.25" Touchscreen Satellite Navigation, Telematics System with UVO Connect Services and Ambient Lighting. Customers who are not on the existing waiting list will be able to order the car at dealerships now for delivery from the start of July next year."

The all-new Soul EV will debut in March.

"With a price tag of £33,795 (after PiCG), the all-new Soul EV’s order-bank opened in July and deliveries are due to commence in April. It features improved specification and technology over the previous model and uses the same batteries and powertrain fitted to the e-Niro."

Kia Niro EV (e-Niro) Specs

Long-range version:

64 kWh lithium-ion polymer battery pack

lithium-ion polymer battery pack Energy density (cell) 250 Wh/kg

Nominal voltage of 356 V

range of 239 miles (385 km) EPA or 455 km (282 miles) on the WLTP (combined cycle)

EPA or on the WLTP (combined cycle) 150 kW and 395 Nm electric motor (front-wheel drive)

and electric motor (front-wheel drive) top speed of 104 mph (167 km/h)

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 7.8 seconds

30-70 km/h (18.7-43.5 mph) in 2.8 seconds

60-100 km/h (37.3-62 mph) in 3.8 seconds

80-120 km/h (49.7-74.6 mph) in 5.0 seconds

DC fast charging at up to around 100 kW from 20% to 80% in 42 minutes

7.2 kW on-board charger

on-board charger Curb weight - 1,737 kg (min) - 1,791 kg (max)

Gross weight - 2,230 kg

Standard version:



39.2 kWh lithium-ion polymer battery pack

lithium-ion polymer battery pack Energy density (cell) 250 Wh/kg

Nominal voltage of 327 V

range of 289 km (179 miles) on the WLTP (combined cycle)

on the WLTP (combined cycle) 100 kW and 395 Nm electric motor (front-wheel drive)

and electric motor (front-wheel drive) top speed of 96 mph (155 km/h)

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 7.8 seconds

30-70 km/h (18.7-43.5 mph) in 3.4 seconds

60-100 km/h (37.3-62 mph) in 5.6 seconds

80-120 km/h (49.7-74.6 mph) in 7.6 seconds

DC fast charging at up to around 100 kW from 20% to 80% in 42 minutes

7.2 kW on-board charger

on-board charger Curb weight - 1,592 kg (min) - 1,646 kg (max)

Gross weight - 2,280 kg

Kia e-Soul specs:

Long-range battery pack

64 kWh lithium-ion polymer battery (180 Ah of capacity and 356 V of nominal voltage, 170 kW power output)

(180 Ah of capacity and 356 V of nominal voltage, 170 kW power output) Range WLTP: 452 km (280 miles). U.S. version was rated by the EPA at 243 miles (391 km)

Energy consumption WLTP: 157 Wh/km

Energy density (cell) 250 Wh/kg

150 kW (@ 3,800 – 8000 rpm) and 395 Nm (@ 0 – 3,600 rpm) permanent magnet AC synchronous motor

(@ 3,800 – 8000 rpm) (@ 0 – 3,600 rpm) permanent magnet AC synchronous motor 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 7.6 seconds

Top speed: 167 km/h (104 miles)

on-board charger 7.2 kW

CCS DC fast-charging capability as standard – from 20% up to 80% capacity in just 42 minutes from a 100 kW DC fast-charger

Weight: 1,682 kg (Curb weight) and 2,180 kg (Gross weight)

Luggage capacity (liters, VDA): Behind second row 315 Behind first row 1,339



Standard battery pack

39.2 kWh lithium-ion polymer battery (120 Ah of capacity and 327 V of nominal voltage, 104 kW power output)

(120 Ah of capacity and 327 V of nominal voltage, 104 kW power output) Range WLTP: 277 km (172 miles)

Energy consumption WLTP: 145 Wh/km

Energy density (cell) 250 Wh/kg

100 kW (@ 2,600 – 8000 rpm) and 395 Nm (@ 0 – 2,400 rpm) permanent magnet AC synchronous motor

(@ 2,600 – 8000 rpm) (@ 0 – 2,400 rpm) permanent magnet AC synchronous motor 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 9.6 seconds

Top speed: 156 km/h (97 miles)

on-board charger 7.2 kW

CCS DC fast-charging capability as standard – from 20% up to 80% capacity in just 42 minutes from a 100 kW DC fast-charger

Weight: 1,593 kg (Curb weight) and 2,025 kg (Gross weight)

Luggage capacity (litres, VDA): Behind second row 315 Behind first row 1,339



