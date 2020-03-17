According to information discovered on a dealer order guide, CarDirect now has pricing for the upcoming 2020 Kia Niro EV. The outgoing Niro EV starts at $38,500 and is still available. You can't get the 2020 model yet, but it will reportedly carry a starting price of $39,090.

The new pricing is a $590 increase from 2019 pricing. CarsDirect points out that there is no increase in range. The 2020 Niro EV finally showed up on the EPA's website with a range of 239 miles. Its MPGe is listed at 112 combined (123 city, 102 highway) and its efficiency rating sits at 30kWh/100mi. All these numbers are consistent with the 2019 Kia model. It's important to note that the price increase applies to the base EX and range-topping EX Premium.

Most 2020 models arrived at dealers back in 2019. This is true of the Niro EV's corporate cousin, the Hyundai Kona Electric. A few 2020 electric vehicles still haven't yet appeared on the EPA's site, though most 2020 models have already been released. In addition, some 2020 models still aren't available for sale, such as the Audi e-tron. When this happens, there's always a concern that a 2020 model isn't coming. We recently saw this in the case of the Honda Clarity Electric.

It's good to know the 2020 Kia Niro EV will eventually arrive on our shores. Since there's no range increase, what does that extra money pay for?

We still don't have details from Kia about official changes to the 2020 Niro EV for the U.S. market. However, we do know that the 2020 Niro hybrid sees some minor updates, and we also have some information related to Euro-spec models. Look for a new 10.25-inch touch screen, new LED headlights, and a battery heating system. Once we have all the details, we'll update the information.