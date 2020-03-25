It turns out you can tow a race car with the Niro EV for about 7 cents per mile.
If you own an EV and are hoping to tow, we have good news for you. However, since most EVs aren't rated to tow, you'll have to do so at your own risk. According to Kia's U.S. website, towing is "not recommended" with the Niro EV, but that doesn't mean it's not possible.
YouTube channel ECOBRAP prepares its Kia Niro EV for towing and is successful with the process. It does result in a 30 to 40 percent range drop, but it only costs them 7 cents per mile to tow their race car.
In the video above, they take us through all the modifications that make towing possible with their Niro EV. In addition, links to the specific products are shown in the video description below.
Prior to towing with the Kia Niro EV, ECOBRAP installed an Airlift 1000 suspension kit on the rear of the crossover. They did this to assure that the rear suspension was better equipped to handle the towing and, more specifically, the heavy tongue weight.
We've included the Airlift 1000 suspension install video below. As always, once you've checked out the videos, leave us your comments.
Video Description via ECOBRAP on YouTube:
Towing with a Kia Niro EV - Walkthrough
In this video, we answer some FAQ's about our fully electric towing setup, and walk you through the modifications we did to make this possible.
Parts:
Curt Class III Hitch
https://www.etrailer.com/Trailer_Hitc...
Hitch Clamp
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01...
Tongue Weight Ball Mount
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07...
4 Pin Trailer Harness - Kia Niro
https://www.etrailer.com/Custom_Fit_V...
4 Pole to 7 Pole Adapter
https://www.etrailer.com/Wiring/Tow_R...
Tekonsha 90250 Wireless Brake Controller
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00...
Video Description:
Kia Niro EV - Airlift 1000 Suspension Install
Installation video: How to install an Airlift 1000 kit on a Kia Niro EV.
We used Airlift PN 60901 (link below), and it works well.
https://www.amazon.com/Air-Lift-60901...
PN 60902 might be a better fit (one inch longer), but will be MUCH more frustrating to install, and might require you to drop the suspension altogether.