If you own an EV and are hoping to tow, we have good news for you. However, since most EVs aren't rated to tow, you'll have to do so at your own risk. According to Kia's U.S. website, towing is "not recommended" with the Niro EV, but that doesn't mean it's not possible.

YouTube channel ECOBRAP prepares its Kia Niro EV for towing and is successful with the process. It does result in a 30 to 40 percent range drop, but it only costs them 7 cents per mile to tow their race car.

In the video above, they take us through all the modifications that make towing possible with their Niro EV. In addition, links to the specific products are shown in the video description below.

Prior to towing with the Kia Niro EV, ECOBRAP installed an Airlift 1000 suspension kit on the rear of the crossover. They did this to assure that the rear suspension was better equipped to handle the towing and, more specifically, the heavy tongue weight.

We've included the Airlift 1000 suspension install video below. As always, once you've checked out the videos, leave us your comments.

Video Description via ECOBRAP on YouTube:

Towing with a Kia Niro EV - Walkthrough In this video, we answer some FAQ's about our fully electric towing setup, and walk you through the modifications we did to make this possible. Parts: Curt Class III Hitch

