Is it just me, or are do most plug-in hybrids just feel like compliance models made by automakers in order to bring down the overall emissions of their range? Yes, that’s partly what they’re for, but since manufacturers are essentially being forced to make them, they should might as well show some commitment to making these cars interesting too.

But there are some plug-in hybrid models out there that do show some passion on the designers’ and engineers’ side and I’ve rounded up the five electrified models that I think are the best examples of this. Be warned, though, that the cars I’ve chosen here are about as different from one another as you could possibly get; the only thing that links them is the fact that they are unusual and/or fun - this is one eclectic selection.