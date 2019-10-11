It's not easy to choose the best tires for any car. There are many factors involved, including price, performance, weather, etc. For this reason, it's probably best to consult an expert if you're looking for tire buying advice.

However, while an "in-store" expert may have all the specs in front of them, as well as lots of experience and insight, they may not be the best source when it comes to questions about tires for your Tesla (or any EV for that matter). In addition, it gets even trickier when you have to buy different tires for different seasons.

Typically, when you're looking for advice related to your Tesla, it's smart to reach out to other owners. Long-time Tesla owners may have plenty of insight for you since they've had an opportunity to learn through trial and error.

Most new cars arguably come with the "best" all-season tires as determined by the manufacturer. Tires are expensive, so many people aren't going to take the stock tires off and replace them until they actually need to be replaced.

There are definitely exceptions to the above. One of the most obvious relates to folks who live in areas where the seasons change drastically. Hot, relatively dry summers followed by sub-zero, snowpocalypse winters means some of us need two sets of tires for our cars.

Our good friend Sean Mitchell has owned his Model S for a long time. He drives a ton of miles for his job, so he's gone through several sets of tires. Based on his experiences, he offers us his top choices for summer and winter tires. Moreover, Sean provides some informative tire education.

Check out the video and then let us know your top winter and summer tire choices in the comment section below.

