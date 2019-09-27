2 / 10

8. Kia Soul EV

The 2020 Kia Soul EV is a surprise entrant on this list. Its boxy shape wouldn't suggest long-range figures. However, the EPA says the Soul EV goes 243 miles per charge, which is an impressive figure for sure.

The Soul EV is all-new this year and with that came a big boost in range compared to its predecessor. The bump in range is enough to move it onto this list.